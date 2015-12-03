In August 2008 two London-based football fans, disillusioned with football at the top level, visited their local team, Dulwich Hamlet, to watch them play Broxbourne Borough in the Preliminary Round of the FA Cup.

They had beer and pie, liked what they saw and spent the next few months visiting teams they’d never heard of, in places they’d never been, alongside a handful of hardy fans.

Enthusiasm for football regained. Cynicism remains.

They’ll be mostly blethering about the early rounds of the FA Cup that no one takes any notice of and probably harping on about other national treasures, the lower leagues, amateur leagues and the underdog in whatever tournament they find themselves watching.

If there is nothing to write about they’ll probably moan about something, no doubt being hypocritical along the way – but they are football fans so what do you expect?

They Are

Simon | A pessimistic Arsenal fan who yearns for the old days. When he was younger.

Damon | A most weary Ipswich Town fan. You’ll find him listening to St Etienne, wandering London or drinking. He likes full stops too.

Ian ‘Charlie’ Page | Glorious logos, which they have now destroyed.

Thanks

The chaps would like to thank all contributors and dozens of folk who have so far joined them on their football special.